Foxglove Fairies by dwindleriver
29 / 365

Foxglove Fairies

I love foxgloves. Their tall spires stand out amongst the other flowers, but they don't seem to take more than their share of attention, and they are always alive with bees and other little winged creatures. Magical!
8th December 2022 8th Dec 22

Zenobia Southcombe

@dwindleriver
Wildlife and nature photography, based in Otago, New Zealand.
