Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
29 / 365
Foxglove Fairies
I love foxgloves. Their tall spires stand out amongst the other flowers, but they don't seem to take more than their share of attention, and they are always alive with bees and other little winged creatures. Magical!
8th December 2022
8th Dec 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Zenobia Southcombe
@dwindleriver
Wildlife and nature photography, based in Otago, New Zealand.
31
photos
24
followers
42
following
8% complete
View this month »
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX740 HS
Taken
8th December 2022 3:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
white
,
flowers
,
rural
,
foxlgloves
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close