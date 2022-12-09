Sign up
30 / 365
Globe Artichoke
This globe artichoke stood out to me against the white floral background. I'm going to let it go to seed - I love their purple flowers.
9th December 2022
9th Dec 22
Zenobia Southcombe
@dwindleriver
Wildlife and nature photography, based in Otago, New Zealand.
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
Tags
flowers
,
vegetables
,
gardening
,
artichoke
