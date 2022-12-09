Previous
Globe Artichoke by dwindleriver
Globe Artichoke

This globe artichoke stood out to me against the white floral background. I'm going to let it go to seed - I love their purple flowers.
9th December 2022 9th Dec 22

Zenobia Southcombe

@dwindleriver
Wildlife and nature photography, based in Otago, New Zealand.
