Little Duckling by dwindleriver
31 / 365

Little Duckling

I had some time to spare before my end-of-year work lunch in the city, so I visited the Chinese Gardens. There were ducklings! I managed to grab a few photos, and love this one.
10th December 2022 10th Dec 22

Zenobia Southcombe

@dwindleriver
Wildlife and nature photography, based in Otago, New Zealand.
