33 / 365
The song thrush is knocking
I saw this song thrush knocking a snail out of its shell on my way to work this morning, and had to get a photo. I love the movement in this one.
12th December 2022
12th Dec 22
0
0
Zenobia Southcombe
@dwindleriver
Wildlife and nature photography, based in Otago, New Zealand.
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX740 HS
Taken
12th December 2022 8:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
snail
,
ecosystem
,
thrush
