The song thrush is knocking by dwindleriver
33 / 365

The song thrush is knocking

I saw this song thrush knocking a snail out of its shell on my way to work this morning, and had to get a photo. I love the movement in this one.
12th December 2022 12th Dec 22

Zenobia Southcombe

@dwindleriver
Wildlife and nature photography, based in Otago, New Zealand.
9% complete

