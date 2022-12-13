Previous
Flax flowers by dwindleriver
Flax flowers

Early NZ flax flowers - soon they will entice the birds into the garden for a feed!
13th December 2022 13th Dec 22

Zenobia Southcombe

@dwindleriver
Wildlife and nature photography, based in Otago, New Zealand.
