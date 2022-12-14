Sign up
35 / 365
Meadow Resident
I'm slowly starting to identify the critters that we see in our garden. This is the crane fly, Leptotarsus spp., of which there were a small swarm.
14th December 2022
14th Dec 22
2
0
Zenobia Southcombe
@dwindleriver
Wildlife and nature photography, based in Otago, New Zealand.
Tags
nature
,
insects
,
meadow
,
cranefly
,
biodiversity
April
ace
Great lines ... wonderful clarity
December 14th, 2022
Delwyn Barnett
ace
Fabulous details. It looks somewhat clumsy with those great long legs!
December 14th, 2022
