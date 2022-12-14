Previous
Meadow Resident by dwindleriver
35 / 365

Meadow Resident

I'm slowly starting to identify the critters that we see in our garden. This is the crane fly, Leptotarsus spp., of which there were a small swarm.
14th December 2022 14th Dec 22

Zenobia Southcombe

@dwindleriver
Wildlife and nature photography, based in Otago, New Zealand.
Photo Details

April ace
Great lines ... wonderful clarity
December 14th, 2022  
Delwyn Barnett ace
Fabulous details. It looks somewhat clumsy with those great long legs!
December 14th, 2022  
