36 / 365
Tūī in harakeke
The flowers are out and so are the tūī. They quite often end up with a yellow beak from the pollen as they really stick their beak in - and as a by-product pollinate the harakeke flowers. Win win!
15th December 2022
15th Dec 22
0
0
Zenobia Southcombe
@dwindleriver
Wildlife and nature photography, based in rural Otago, New Zealand. This is my first go at a 365 project and I'm enjoying the benefits that...
36
photos
24
followers
43
following
9% complete
29
30
31
32
33
34
35
36
Views
1
Album
365
Tags
nature
,
green
,
bird
,
garden
,
summer
,
nz
,
flax
,
new zealand
,
pollination
,
tui
,
harakeke
