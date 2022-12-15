Previous
Tūī in harakeke by dwindleriver
Tūī in harakeke

The flowers are out and so are the tūī. They quite often end up with a yellow beak from the pollen as they really stick their beak in - and as a by-product pollinate the harakeke flowers. Win win!
Zenobia Southcombe

@dwindleriver
