Halloween at Christmas by dwindleriver
Halloween at Christmas

I am cat-sitting for a friend this weekend and she had these miniature pumpkins (I think the variety is baby bear) on her bench. The blue and orange combination caught my eye - and the idea of autumn vibes in spring!
17th December 2022 17th Dec 22

