Halloween at Christmas
I am cat-sitting for a friend this weekend and she had these miniature pumpkins (I think the variety is baby bear) on her bench. The blue and orange combination caught my eye - and the idea of autumn vibes in spring!
17th December 2022
17th Dec 22
Zenobia Southcombe
@dwindleriver
Wildlife and nature photography, based in rural Otago, New Zealand. This is my first go at a 365 project and I'm enjoying the benefits that...
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
SM-G920W8
Taken
17th December 2022 3:47pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
kitchen
,
food
,
pumpkins
