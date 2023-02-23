Previous
Summer Bounty by dwindleriver
105 / 365

Summer Bounty

These are our late-season raspberries, very sweet and soft-textured. They were originally grown from three canes gifted to me by an ex-colleague - and now takes up over 10m2 of the garden!
Zenobia Southcombe

