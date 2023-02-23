Sign up
105 / 365
Summer Bounty
These are our late-season raspberries, very sweet and soft-textured. They were originally grown from three canes gifted to me by an ex-colleague - and now takes up over 10m2 of the garden!
23rd February 2023
23rd Feb 23
0
0
Zenobia Southcombe
@dwindleriver
Wildlife and nature photography, based in rural Otago, New Zealand. This is my first go at a 365 project and I'm enjoying the benefits that...
109
photos
29
followers
50
following
29% complete
102
103
104
105
106
107
108
109
Views
0
365
ILCE-6400
23rd February 2023 5:26pm
Tags
fruit
,
berry
,
rural
,
garden
,
raspberry
