Morena by dwindleriver
106 / 365

Morena

A stunning sunrise this morning! Unfortunately there is not a lot of 'foreground interest' from our house but these trees provided a decent silhouette against the gorgeous, golden sky.
24th February 2023 24th Feb 23

Zenobia Southcombe

@dwindleriver
Wildlife and nature photography, based in rural Otago, New Zealand. This is my first go at a 365 project and I'm enjoying the benefits that...
