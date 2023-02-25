Previous
Flight of the Admiral by dwindleriver
Flight of the Admiral

We have so many butterflies hanging around our garden at the moment! I am challenging myself to get some good photos of butterflies in flight. I love that this one has its tongue (sorry - proboscis) out.
25th February 2023 25th Feb 23

