108 / 365
The Cottage
Our house! Taken through the late summer orchard meadow in the evening golden hour.
26th February 2023
26th Feb 23
2
0
Zenobia Southcombe
@dwindleriver
Wildlife and nature photography, based in rural Otago, New Zealand. This is my first go at a 365 project and I'm enjoying the benefits that...
109
photos
29
followers
50
following
29% complete
102
103
104
105
106
107
108
109
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
26th February 2023 7:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
house
,
garden
,
cottage
,
meadow
Dianne
I love the pop and lighting.
March 30th, 2023
Zenobia Southcombe
@dide
thank you! I do love a good sun flare :)
March 30th, 2023
close