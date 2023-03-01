Previous
Ngāhere Dreams by dwindleriver
110 / 365

Ngāhere Dreams

One of my big garden projects is to create a patch of (mostly) native forest. My sister visited us recently and bought me a kōwhai tree for my birthday, which has nectar-rich flowers that manu (birds and butterflies) love.
1st March 2023 1st Mar 23

Zenobia Southcombe

@dwindleriver
Wildlife and nature photography, based in rural Otago, New Zealand. This is my first go at a 365 project and I'm enjoying the benefits that...
30% complete

