110 / 365
Ngāhere Dreams
One of my big garden projects is to create a patch of (mostly) native forest. My sister visited us recently and bought me a kōwhai tree for my birthday, which has nectar-rich flowers that manu (birds and butterflies) love.
1st March 2023
1st Mar 23
Zenobia Southcombe
@dwindleriver
Wildlife and nature photography, based in rural Otago, New Zealand. This is my first go at a 365 project and I'm enjoying the benefits that...
tree
forest
sapling
kowhai
