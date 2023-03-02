Sign up
111 / 365
Little Balloons
This year I decided to grow some swan plants in our tunnelhouse. I know monarch butterflies aren't likely to find them in there, but it will mean we can collect seed and take cuttings to germinate more for next year.
2nd March 2023
2nd Mar 23
0
0
Zenobia Southcombe
@dwindleriver
Wildlife and nature photography, based in rural Otago, New Zealand. This is my first go at a 365 project and I'm enjoying the benefits that...
112
photos
29
followers
50
following
30% complete
Views
0
365
ILCE-6400
2nd March 2023 4:15pm
Tags
butterfly
,
milkweed
,
swan plant
,
host plant
