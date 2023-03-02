Previous
Next
Little Balloons by dwindleriver
111 / 365

Little Balloons

This year I decided to grow some swan plants in our tunnelhouse. I know monarch butterflies aren't likely to find them in there, but it will mean we can collect seed and take cuttings to germinate more for next year.
2nd March 2023 2nd Mar 23

Zenobia Southcombe

@dwindleriver
Wildlife and nature photography, based in rural Otago, New Zealand. This is my first go at a 365 project and I'm enjoying the benefits that...
30% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise