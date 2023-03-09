Previous
Next
Little Friend by dwindleriver
114 / 365

Little Friend

This little redpoll spent HOURS eating grass seeds this afternoon! Photo taken through my kitchen window.
9th March 2023 9th Mar 23

Zenobia Southcombe

@dwindleriver
Wildlife and nature photography, based in rural Otago, New Zealand. This is my first go at a 365 project and I'm enjoying the benefits that...
32% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

kali ace
i love seeing them, the greenfinch and chaffinches eat a lot of seedy weeds in my garden
April 2nd, 2023  
Zenobia Southcombe
@kali66 yes we get them, too! They're lovely little birds.
April 2nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise