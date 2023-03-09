Sign up
114 / 365
Little Friend
This little redpoll spent HOURS eating grass seeds this afternoon! Photo taken through my kitchen window.
9th March 2023
9th Mar 23
2
0
Zenobia Southcombe
@dwindleriver
Wildlife and nature photography, based in rural Otago, New Zealand. This is my first go at a 365 project and I'm enjoying the benefits that...
117
photos
29
followers
50
following
32% complete
View this month »
110
111
112
113
114
115
116
117
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
9th March 2023 2:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
grass
,
meadow
,
redpoll
kali
ace
i love seeing them, the greenfinch and chaffinches eat a lot of seedy weeds in my garden
April 2nd, 2023
Zenobia Southcombe
@kali66
yes we get them, too! They're lovely little birds.
April 2nd, 2023
