Warm Welcome by dwindleriver
Warm Welcome

I grew statice flowers a few years ago. They didn't re-sow themselves, but I still have a bunch I picked - and they still have their colour!

I remember growing statice with mum in her garden when we were little, and was fascinated with how we could pick them and they'd last for ages.

This little vase of flowers is in our guest room.
15th March 2023 15th Mar 23

Zenobia Southcombe

@dwindleriver
Wildlife and nature photography, based in rural Otago, New Zealand. This is my first go at a 365 project and I'm enjoying the benefits that...
