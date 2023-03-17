Previous
Ladybird in Silhouette by dwindleriver
117 / 365

Ladybird in Silhouette

We're getting an abundance of ladybirds at the moment, which is great because they keep the aphid population under control.

This one was crawling along the outside of my (dirty) studio window.
17th March 2023 17th Mar 23

Zenobia Southcombe

@dwindleriver
Wildlife and nature photography, based in rural Otago, New Zealand. This is my first go at a 365 project and I'm enjoying the benefits that...
32% complete

