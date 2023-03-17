Sign up
117 / 365
Ladybird in Silhouette
We're getting an abundance of ladybirds at the moment, which is great because they keep the aphid population under control.
This one was crawling along the outside of my (dirty) studio window.
17th March 2023
17th Mar 23
0
0
Zenobia Southcombe
@dwindleriver
Wildlife and nature photography, based in rural Otago, New Zealand. This is my first go at a 365 project and I'm enjoying the benefits that...
113
114
115
116
117
118
119
120
Tags
wildlife
,
insect
,
ladybird
,
entomology
