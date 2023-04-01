Yellow

This month I'm hooking into another photography challenge group, The Art of Birding, for my daily photos.



Each day has a theme, which will push me to find photographs I may not have looked for otherwise.



The first of the month is 'yellow'. I went on the Monarch Wildlife cruise (Dunedin, NZ) for the first time yesterday - a sunset/golden hour special - and was determined to get something for the yellow theme! This one fit the bill, I think.



As it was my first time photographing from a boat I must admit there was a LOT of deleting of photos this morning! Never mind, practice makes perfect 📷🚢🦅