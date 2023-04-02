Previous
From Your Back Door by dwindleriver
From Your Back Door

Today's theme is 'From Your Back Door'. I really struggled with today's theme! It's dark and gloomy, and there weren't many birds or butterflies or flowers to photograph. I was hoping to maybe capture the sunset but it wasn't anything super special...

And then I remembered that one of the reasons I was drawn to buying the lens I've got is that it's got a close focusing distance when it's zoomed right out. So I grabbed a leaf that had fallen off our horse chestnut tree, held it up against the window by the back door, and got this shot.

I'm happy with the image, but even happier that I pushed myself to think a bit outside the box - which is what I love about the Art of Birding challenge.
Zenobia Southcombe

@dwindleriver
Wildlife and nature photography, based in rural Otago, New Zealand. This is my first go at a 365 project and I'm enjoying the benefits that...
Babs ace
Fabulous detail. Well spotted, good thinking.
April 2nd, 2023  
