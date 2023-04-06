Fill the Frame

April 6: Fill the Frame



Recently I listened to a talk on backyard biodiversity and went down a YouTube rabbit hole of videos ecosystems and food webs in the garden.



One point that came up over and over again was the important of moth caterpillars as indicators of general biodiversity, and also as bird food.



One of the presenters, Brian Cutting, shared a photo of a caterpillar beautifully camoflauged on a tree trunk. He said an observation in recent research suggests korimako/bellbird feed caterpillars to their young, which is why they're seen in trees so much during spring.



It's autumn now, which is exactly the wrong time of year to be looking for caterpillars, but I thought I would anyway. There's a beech that I saw korimako frequent over spring & summer - and I found this bagmoth! 😍 This one is probably a male in caterpillar form, and will eventually emerge as a moth.



Liothula omnivora, endemic.