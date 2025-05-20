Orange Clavarioid Fungi by dwindleriverstudio
Orange Clavarioid Fungi

A tiny growth of fungi in our local mountain bike park.
20th May 2025 20th May 25

Zenobia Southcombe

@dwindleriverstudio
I'm an artist & writer living on the eastern coast of Te Waipounamu, New Zealand's beautiful South Island.
Photo Details

