Kererū in the Kōwhai Tree by dwindleriverstudio
Kererū in the Kōwhai Tree

A kererū bird eating the foliage of the native kōwhai tree. In winter there is less food available for wild birds.
21st May 2025 21st May 25

Zenobia Southcombe

@dwindleriverstudio
I'm an artist & writer living on the eastern coast of Te Waipounamu, New Zealand's beautiful South Island.
