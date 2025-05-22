Previous
Sepia Fronds by dwindleriverstudio
Sepia Fronds

This dried fern foliage caught my eye in the mountain bike park. I was drawn to the layers of texture in their nostalgic, sepia-red hues.
22nd May 2025

Zenobia Southcombe

@dwindleriverstudio
I'm an artist & writer living on the eastern coast of Te Waipounamu, New Zealand's beautiful South Island.
