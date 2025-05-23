Previous
Little Tauhou by dwindleriverstudio
4 / 365

Little Tauhou

Another photo of a bird in our kōwhai tree, this time a little native tauhou, also known as silvereye or waxeye.
23rd May 2025 23rd May 25

Zenobia Southcombe

@dwindleriverstudio
I'm an artist & writer living on the eastern coast of Te Waipounamu, New Zealand's beautiful South Island.
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact