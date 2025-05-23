Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
4 / 365
Little Tauhou
Another photo of a bird in our kōwhai tree, this time a little native tauhou, also known as silvereye or waxeye.
23rd May 2025
23rd May 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Zenobia Southcombe
@dwindleriverstudio
I'm an artist & writer living on the eastern coast of Te Waipounamu, New Zealand's beautiful South Island.
4
photos
1
followers
5
following
1% complete
View this month »
1
2
3
4
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
nature
,
bird
,
nz
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close