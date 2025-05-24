Previous
House of the Devil by dwindleriverstudio
House of the Devil

Basket fungi (Ileodictyon cibarium) are in the stinkhorn family, a group of fungi that release their spores in a smelly, slimy coating. The smell attracts flies and other insects, which help distribute the spores further afield.

In te reo Māori, there are over thirty names for the basket fungus. One of these names is tūtae whetū, roughly translating to “star droppings”.

There are several names that refer to the atua (deity; spirit) of thunder, Whaitiri, but my personal favourite is whareatua: “house of the devil”.
Zenobia Southcombe

@dwindleriverstudio
I'm an artist & writer living on the eastern coast of Te Waipounamu, New Zealand's beautiful South Island.
kali ace
they are so weird, no wonder they attract such colourful names
May 24th, 2025  
