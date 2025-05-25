Previous
Kererū Kai by dwindleriverstudio
Kererū Kai

A kererū perched in our kōwhai tree, with stripped leaves showing where it has been foraging on the leaves.
25th May 2025 25th May 25

Zenobia Southcombe

@dwindleriverstudio
I'm an artist & writer living on the eastern coast of Te Waipounamu, New Zealand's beautiful South Island.
