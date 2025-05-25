Sign up
6 / 365
Kererū Kai
A kererū perched in our kōwhai tree, with stripped leaves showing where it has been foraging on the leaves.
25th May 2025
25th May 25
0
0
Zenobia Southcombe
@dwindleriverstudio
I'm an artist & writer living on the eastern coast of Te Waipounamu, New Zealand's beautiful South Island.
9
photos
3
followers
6
following
2% complete
Tags
tree
,
nature
,
new
,
bird
,
zealand
,
otago
,
aotearoa
