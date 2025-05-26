Previous
Fungi Nursery by dwindleriverstudio
Fungi Nursery

This 'egg' formation is the beginning of basket fungi. It will crack open, and from inside will emerge the basket-like fungi, Ileodictyon cibarium.

I wrote about it here: https://dwindleriver.substack.com/p/the-basket-fungus
26th May 2025

Zenobia Southcombe

I'm an artist & writer living on the eastern coast of Te Waipounamu, New Zealand's beautiful South Island.
