8 / 365
Creative Collage
This weekend is the Steampunk Festival in Ōamaru, and I am entering the Cabinet of Curiosities art competition.
I thought it would be a fun challenge to only use my own photographs, and played with Canva tools to create this 'wallpaper' with some of my forest walk photos.
27th May 2025
27th May 25
Zenobia Southcombe
@dwindleriverstudio
I'm an artist & writer living on the eastern coast of Te Waipounamu, New Zealand's beautiful South Island.
Tags
nature
,
wallpaper
,
collage
,
creative
