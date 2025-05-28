Sign up
Previous
9 / 365
A Flight of Fantails
Another 'wallpaper' collage for my Cabinet of Curiosities art project, for the Steampunk Festival this weekend.
28th May 2025
28th May 25
0
0
Zenobia Southcombe
@dwindleriverstudio
I'm an artist & writer living on the eastern coast of Te Waipounamu, New Zealand's beautiful South Island.
Tags
black
,
birds
,
collage
,
creative
,
nz
,
fantail
