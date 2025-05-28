Previous
A Flight of Fantails by dwindleriverstudio
9 / 365

A Flight of Fantails

Another 'wallpaper' collage for my Cabinet of Curiosities art project, for the Steampunk Festival this weekend.
28th May 2025 28th May 25

Zenobia Southcombe

@dwindleriverstudio
I'm an artist & writer living on the eastern coast of Te Waipounamu, New Zealand's beautiful South Island.
