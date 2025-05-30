Previous
Next
Feather Light by dwindleriverstudio
11 / 365

Feather Light

Three feathers laid on the scanner bed and photocopied, then increased in contrast.

This was for an art project, 'Cabinet of Curiosity' for the Steampunk NZ Festival.
30th May 2025 30th May 25

Zenobia Southcombe

@dwindleriverstudio
I'm an artist & writer living on the eastern coast of Te Waipounamu, New Zealand's beautiful South Island.
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact