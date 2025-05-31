Sign up
12 / 365
Circus in Time
I photographed the teapot racing at the Steampunk NZ Festival this year, and with the theme 'Circus in Time' there was a lot of visual interest.
As well as documenting the event, I tried to make more creative photographs like this one.
31st May 2025
31st May 25
0
0
Zenobia Southcombe
@dwindleriverstudio
I'm an artist & writer living on the eastern coast of Te Waipounamu, New Zealand's beautiful South Island.
15
photos
3
followers
6
following
4% complete
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
31st May 2025 2:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
red
,
lights
,
circus
,
nz
,
movement
,
steampunk
