Previous
Next
Circus in Time by dwindleriverstudio
12 / 365

Circus in Time

I photographed the teapot racing at the Steampunk NZ Festival this year, and with the theme 'Circus in Time' there was a lot of visual interest.

As well as documenting the event, I tried to make more creative photographs like this one.
31st May 2025 31st May 25

Zenobia Southcombe

@dwindleriverstudio
I'm an artist & writer living on the eastern coast of Te Waipounamu, New Zealand's beautiful South Island.
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact