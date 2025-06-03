Previous
Next
Emergence by dwindleriverstudio
15 / 365

Emergence

A basket fungus, newly emerged, with the 'egg' casing lying next to it.
3rd June 2025 3rd Jun 25

Zenobia Southcombe

@dwindleriverstudio
I'm an artist & writer living on the eastern coast of Te Waipounamu, New Zealand's beautiful South Island.
6% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact