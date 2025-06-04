Previous
Lemon Yellow by dwindleriverstudio
16 / 365

Lemon Yellow

I didn't go out today, so I took a late night photo of my palette instead.
4th June 2025 4th Jun 25

Zenobia Southcombe

@dwindleriverstudio
I'm an artist & writer living on the eastern coast of Te Waipounamu, New Zealand's beautiful South Island.
Photo Details

