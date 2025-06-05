Previous
Life Stages by dwindleriverstudio
17 / 365

Life Stages

I love that this shot shows three stages of this stinkhorn fungus - the egg casing, a fresh specimen, and one at the end of its life.
Zenobia Southcombe

@dwindleriverstudio
I'm an artist & writer living on the eastern coast of Te Waipounamu, New Zealand's beautiful South Island.
