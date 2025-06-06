Previous
Next
King Kererū by dwindleriverstudio
14 / 365

King Kererū

Photos of kererū in the kōwhai tree are becoming a bit of a trend with me! They tend to visit this tree in winter when kai (food) is scarce, and as I can see it from my studio window I tend to photograph them a lot.
6th June 2025 6th Jun 25

Zenobia Southcombe

@dwindleriverstudio
I'm an artist & writer living on the eastern coast of Te Waipounamu, New Zealand's beautiful South Island.
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact