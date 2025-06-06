Sign up
14 / 365
King Kererū
Photos of kererū in the kōwhai tree are becoming a bit of a trend with me! They tend to visit this tree in winter when kai (food) is scarce, and as I can see it from my studio window I tend to photograph them a lot.
6th June 2025
6th Jun 25
0
0
Zenobia Southcombe
@dwindleriverstudio
I'm an artist & writer living on the eastern coast of Te Waipounamu, New Zealand's beautiful South Island.
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
6th June 2025 4:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Tags
tree
,
winter
,
bird
,
nz
,
kereru
