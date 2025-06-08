Previous
Next
Matariki Flag by dwindleriverstudio
20 / 365

Matariki Flag

This is a print I made by creating a collage of my photographs in Canva, then printing the design and transferring it to fabric.

It is for a collaborative project as a part of my Diploma in Creativity. It's perhaps pushing the definition of a 'photograph' but it uses only my own photos as a source so I am counting it!
8th June 2025 8th Jun 25

Zenobia Southcombe

@dwindleriverstudio
I'm an artist & writer living on the eastern coast of Te Waipounamu, New Zealand's beautiful South Island.
6% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact