Aotearoa Skies by dwindleriverstudio
21 / 365

Aotearoa Skies

I have been playing with digital tools to get more creative with my photographs, beyond the photography itself.

This takes my Matariki flag print and overlays it on a photo of the recent aurora display.
9th June 2025 9th Jun 25

Zenobia Southcombe

@dwindleriverstudio
I'm an artist & writer living on the eastern coast of Te Waipounamu, New Zealand's beautiful South Island.
