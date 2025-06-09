Sign up
21 / 365
Aotearoa Skies
I have been playing with digital tools to get more creative with my photographs, beyond the photography itself.
This takes my Matariki flag print and overlays it on a photo of the recent aurora display.
9th June 2025
9th Jun 25
0
0
Zenobia Southcombe
@dwindleriverstudio
I'm an artist & writer living on the eastern coast of Te Waipounamu, New Zealand's beautiful South Island.
22
photos
4
followers
6
following
6% complete
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
SM-S901U
Taken
6th June 2025 12:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Tags
birds
,
creative
,
composite
,
aurora
