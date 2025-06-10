Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Previous
22 / 365
Tree
A photo of a painting - another day that I didn't go out, and took a last-minute photo in my studio!
10th June 2025
10th Jun 25
Zenobia Southcombe
@dwindleriverstudio
I'm an artist & writer living on the eastern coast of Te Waipounamu, New Zealand's beautiful South Island.
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
SM-S901U
Taken
10th June 2025 9:00pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Tags
tree
,
painting
,
oil
,
texture
