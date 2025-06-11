Previous
Rain by dwindleriverstudio
23 / 365

Rain

While the bird is out of focus, I love that I can see the rain in this shot.
11th June 2025 11th Jun 25

Zenobia Southcombe

@dwindleriverstudio
I'm an artist & writer living on the eastern coast of Te Waipounamu, New Zealand's beautiful South Island.
