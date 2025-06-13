Previous
Kererū Gymnastics by dwindleriverstudio
25 / 365

Kererū Gymnastics

I loved watching this kererū as it twisted into all sorts of positions to pick away at the kōwhai leaves.
13th June 2025 13th Jun 25

Zenobia Southcombe

@dwindleriverstudio
I'm an artist & writer living on the eastern coast of Te Waipounamu, New Zealand's beautiful South Island.
