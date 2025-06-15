Sony Alpha

My camera, because it deserves to be in front of the lens sometimes.



I bought this as an upgrade after using my entry-level camera for two years. It was great starting with a cheaper camera because it helped me learn what I wanted in an upgrade.



I've now had this camera for three years, and it is still going strong. I'm still learning more about its features, but a lot has become muscle memory. It was a huge purchase for me, but so worth it.