Sony Alpha by dwindleriverstudio
27 / 365

Sony Alpha

My camera, because it deserves to be in front of the lens sometimes.

I bought this as an upgrade after using my entry-level camera for two years. It was great starting with a cheaper camera because it helped me learn what I wanted in an upgrade.

I've now had this camera for three years, and it is still going strong. I'm still learning more about its features, but a lot has become muscle memory. It was a huge purchase for me, but so worth it.
15th June 2025 15th Jun 25

Zenobia Southcombe

@dwindleriverstudio
I'm an artist & writer living on the eastern coast of Te Waipounamu, New Zealand's beautiful South Island.
