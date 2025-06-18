Previous
Next
Kererū in Profile by dwindleriverstudio
30 / 365

Kererū in Profile

Yet another photo of a kererū in our kōwhai tree through my studio window - I clearly need to get out of the studio more!
18th June 2025 18th Jun 25

Zenobia Southcombe

@dwindleriverstudio
I'm an artist & writer living on the eastern coast of Te Waipounamu, New Zealand's beautiful South Island.
10% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact