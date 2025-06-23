Previous
Ōtepoti Sunset by dwindleriverstudio
Ōtepoti Sunset

I stayed overnight at Ōtepoti/Dunedin for a camera club talk, and got treated to a colourful sunset.
23rd June 2025

Zenobia Southcombe

@dwindleriverstudio
I'm an artist & writer living on the eastern coast of Te Waipounamu, New Zealand's beautiful South Island.
