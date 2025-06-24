Previous
Kororā by dwindleriverstudio
33 / 365

Kororā

This is a skeleton of a kororā/little penguin at Tuhura Otago Museum.
24th June 2025 24th Jun 25

Zenobia Southcombe

@dwindleriverstudio
I'm an artist & writer living on the eastern coast of Te Waipounamu, New Zealand's beautiful South Island.
