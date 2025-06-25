Previous
Flash Nest by dwindleriverstudio
34 / 365

Flash Nest

I bought a flash so I could do better indoor and macro photography. This was a test to see how far the flash would reach - turns out, pretty far!
25th June 2025 25th Jun 25

Zenobia Southcombe

@dwindleriverstudio
I'm an artist & writer living on the eastern coast of Te Waipounamu, New Zealand's beautiful South Island.
