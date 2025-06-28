Previous
Close Up by dwindleriverstudio
36 / 365

Close Up

I am learning the lengths and limits of my new lens, which I bought to help with indoor/low-light photography. A bonus I was not expecting is that it takes photos that are almost 1:1 macro.
28th June 2025 28th Jun 25

Zenobia Southcombe

@dwindleriverstudio
I'm an artist & writer living on the eastern coast of Te Waipounamu, New Zealand's beautiful South Island.
