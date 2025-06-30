Previous
Little Tortoise by dwindleriverstudio
38 / 365

Little Tortoise

More practice with the new lens and flash, testing the limits and also my new DIY diffuser. It's based on the Cygnustech design, but simplified and only using what I had available at home.
30th June 2025 30th Jun 25

Zenobia Southcombe

@dwindleriverstudio
I'm an artist & writer living on the eastern coast of Te Waipounamu, New Zealand's beautiful South Island.
10% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact