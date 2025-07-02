Sign up
39 / 365
Red Light
Today i had a play with a photographer friend, as we are both new to artificial lighting.
We used a combination of speedlights (flash) and continuous lights in the form of LED panels.
In this photo we had two LED panels, one red and one blue, on either side of the sculpture.
2nd July 2025
2nd Jul 25
Zenobia Southcombe
@dwindleriverstudio
I'm an artist & writer living on the eastern coast of Te Waipounamu, New Zealand's beautiful South Island.
red
blue
lighting
learning
still life
