Red Light by dwindleriverstudio
39 / 365

Red Light

Today i had a play with a photographer friend, as we are both new to artificial lighting.

We used a combination of speedlights (flash) and continuous lights in the form of LED panels.

In this photo we had two LED panels, one red and one blue, on either side of the sculpture.
2nd July 2025 2nd Jul 25

Zenobia Southcombe

@dwindleriverstudio
I'm an artist & writer living on the eastern coast of Te Waipounamu, New Zealand's beautiful South Island.
Photo Details

