Previous
Next
Kererū in Flight by dwindleriverstudio
42 / 365

Kererū in Flight

While the focus is not quite right, this is the best photograph of a kererū in flight I have yet managed to capture.
5th July 2025 5th Jul 25

Zenobia Southcombe

@dwindleriverstudio
I'm an artist & writer living on the eastern coast of Te Waipounamu, New Zealand's beautiful South Island.
11% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact