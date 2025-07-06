Previous
Blur by dwindleriverstudio
43 / 365

Blur

I am learning the different techniques and effects I can do with flash.

This is an experiment for a project around Greek mythology combined with New Zealand nature subjects. The subject here is a pīwakawaka tail feather.
6th July 2025 6th Jul 25

Zenobia Southcombe

@dwindleriverstudio
I'm an artist & writer living on the eastern coast of Te Waipounamu, New Zealand's beautiful South Island.
11% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact