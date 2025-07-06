Sign up
Previous
43 / 365
Blur
I am learning the different techniques and effects I can do with flash.
This is an experiment for a project around Greek mythology combined with New Zealand nature subjects. The subject here is a pīwakawaka tail feather.
6th July 2025
6th Jul 25
Zenobia Southcombe
@dwindleriverstudio
I'm an artist & writer living on the eastern coast of Te Waipounamu, New Zealand's beautiful South Island.
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
6th July 2025 8:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
